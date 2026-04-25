BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA, NHL Games

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a premium welcome offer ahead of a fun night of NBA playoff games between the Hawks and Knicks as well as the Nuggets and Wolves.







The offer you receive depends on your location, as new users from MI, NJ, PA, and WV will receive $150 in bonus bets (if a $10 wager wins). For users from all other legal online sports betting states, you will receive a $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds your first wager in bonus bets if it settles as a loss.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your promotion is properly applied before you lock in your analytical picks:

1. Create a New Account

Navigate to the BetMGM sportsbook app or website and begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. This typically includes your full name, email address, date of birth, physical address, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

2. Enter the Correct Bonus Code

During registration, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. It is essential to use the specific code assigned to your state to opt into the correct offer:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to choose the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion.

Enter bonus code to choose the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Users in all other eligible states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to lock in the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

3. Make a Qualifying Deposit

Once your account is officially registered and verified, head to the cashier section. To activate the offer, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card, or PayPal.

After your initial deposit clears, your chosen BetMGM welcome offer will be active, giving you the perfect foundational tool to exploit the betting markets in this Lakers vs. Rockets showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Playoffs and More

It is never too early to look at how we can leverage sportsbook promotions for expected value. Review the details below to ensure you use the correct code for your state before making a play on this Western Conference clash: