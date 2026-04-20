BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Hawks-Knicks, NBA, NHL Playoffs

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Tonight features a ton of playoff action across the NBA and NHL playoffs, and you can claim a fantastic welcome offer by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who sign up will claim one of two welcome offers, depending on the state they are located in.







All new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. New users in all other participating U.S. states will receive a the $1,500 first-bet offer instead.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP 1500 for NBA Playoffs

Before the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks tip off on April 20, 2026, eligible fans can secure a high-value welcome offer for the NBA Postseason. To help you navigate the available promotions based on your location and find the best value, we have outlined the specific details below:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 20th, 2026

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details TOP1500: Finding the Best Value

We’ve seen time and time again that maximizing promo value is exactly how the smart money operates. Depending on your region, these offers present a fantastic opportunity to build your bankroll. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV are given the unique option to choose between two lucrative promotions. You can hunt for a quick payout with the “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager on the game is a winner.

Alternatively, bettors in those four states can opt for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This First Bet Offer—which is the exclusive promotion available to users in all other participating U.S. states—is a tool we put a lot of stock in. It allows you to wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet with the comfort of knowing you will receive your full stake back in bonus bets if the play doesn’t pan out.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus on Hawks vs. Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks travel to New York, NY, to face the New York Knicks on April 20, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT. This Eastern Conference First Round playoff matchup carries heavy implications, as the New York Knicks look to build upon their 1-0 series lead, while the Atlanta Hawks fight to bounce back and even the series.

Bet Type Atlanta Hawks New York Knicks Spread +5.5 (-105) -5.5 (-115) Moneyline +190 -238 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 20, 2026 from MGM.

Heading into this matchup, the odds paint a clear picture of the New York Knicks’ momentum. They boast a 10-2 record over their last 12 games and have been practically untouchable on their home floor, going 7-1 straight up in their last eight home opportunities.

In the first game of the series, the New York Knicks dominated the analytics sheet, scoring 113 points while shooting a blistering 48.0% from three-point range. Defensively, they stifled the Hawks, holding them to 102 points on just 43.7% shooting from the floor and 37.8% from deep.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Unlocking your welcome offer in time for the 08:00 PM EDT tip-off between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks is a straightforward process. You will need to create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

During the registration process, ensure you apply the correct promo code for your region to secure the market edge:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter the bonus code TOP150 to secure your choice of the localized welcome offers.

Enter the bonus code to secure your choice of the localized welcome offers. Users in all other eligible states: Input the bonus code TOP1500 to claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is successfully created and the appropriate code is applied, the final step is to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods to activate the offer. With your account fully funded, you are ready to place your first data-driven wager on tonight’s pivotal Eastern Conference clash.