BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Dodgers-Nationals, Any MLB Game

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Dive into a full MLB slate of games Friday after redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Set up a new account to redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on the state you are located in, and start locking in these bonuses for any of the 15 MLB games today.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. On the other hand, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP 1500 for MLB Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

Understanding the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Value

It is never too early to look at how these sign-up bonuses can shape your betting strategy for today’s slate. For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” promo. If you place a $10 moneyline wager on a team—like the Miami Marlins (5-1) taking on the New York Yankees (5-1)—you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your ticket cashes.

For sports fans in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the $1,500 First Bet Offer is the exclusive welcome bonus available. This provides a massive safety net if you want to place a larger initial wager on the Washington Nationals as they send Miles Mikolas to the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If your first bet doesn’t go your way, you get your wager back in bonus bets up to $1,500, ensuring you retain betting capital for the long haul of the season.

Take Advantage of BetMGM MLB Bonus Today

Before you finalize your betting card, you have to analyze the current futures prices and consensus odds. Here is the April 3, 2026, schedule with the latest moneyline, runline, and totals for today’s non-conference matchups:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals (1:05 PM ET) Moneyline: Dodgers -250 / Nationals +200 Runline: Dodgers -2.5 (-110) / Nationals +2.5 (-110) Total: O/U 9 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Miami Marlins at New York Yankees (1:35 PM ET) Moneyline: Marlins +150 / Yankees -182 Runline: Marlins +1.5 (-139) / Yankees -1.5 (+118) Total: O/U 8 (Over +100 / Under -120)



Highlighted Matchups to Watch

Dodgers vs. Nationals

The Dodgers enter this matchup as heavy -250 favorites despite uncharacteristically slow offensive starts from superstars Mookie Betts (.136 AVG) and Shohei Ohtani (.167 AVG). L.A. will hand the ball to Emmet Sheehan, who sports a wild 16.2 K/9 rate early this season but has struggled with a 10.8 ERA. Washington counters with Miles Mikolas (7.2 ERA, 1.8 WHIP).

Marlins vs. Yankees

In New York, the Yankees sit as -182 favorites as they face Eury Pérez and the Marlins. Pérez brings high strikeout upside with a 10.286 K/9 rate and a 3.857 ERA over 7 innings. He will have to navigate a Yankees lineup featuring a red-hot Giancarlo Stanton, who is currently hitting .500 with 4 RBIs, 3 extra-base hits, and a 1.250 OPS. Miami brings plenty of firepower of its own, led by Javier Sanoja’s blazing .583 batting average and 1.333 OPS.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to get in on the action and hunt for some value? Whether you are looking to back the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road or the New York Yankees as home favorites, activating your BetMGM welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer before the first pitch on April 3, 2026:

Create and Register an Account: Navigate to the BetMGM platform or download the app. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and safely set up your new account. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the correct promo code for your specific location. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, apply bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your account funded, you are ready to officially activate the offer. Place your qualifying wager on any available MLB market. Whether you decide to bet on Will Warren and the Yankees or take a flyer on the Marlins, your first bet will trigger the promotional benefits.

By completing these easy steps and meeting the minimum $10 deposit requirement, your promotional offer will be fully activated, giving you a premier analytical edge for today’s MLB slate.