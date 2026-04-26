BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cavs-Raptors, NBA Playoffs, MLB

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If you’re excited to dive into the NBA playoffs Sunday, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 allows you to get in on the action with a generous bonus in hand. We’re looking at a massive welcome offer ahead of Sunday NBA Playoffs games like Cavs-Raptors, Blazers-Spurs and more.







The details of the welcome offer are straightforward. If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For users in all other legal online sports betting states, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA Postseason Value

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

Maximizing Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

We’ve seen time and time again that the difference between a sharp bettor and a casual fan is how they manage their initial bankroll. When the Cavaliers and Raptors clash this afternoon, new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can enter the bonus code TOP150. Just place a $10 moneyline or spread wager, and if it cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets.

For those registering from all other legal U.S. sports betting states, you get access to the $1,500 First Bet Offer using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This alternative promotion is the definition of betting flexibility. It allows you to take a big swing on an underdog or comfortably lay the points on a favorite. If that first bet doesn’t pan out, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. It goes without saying, but having that kind of safety net is a huge asset when you’re looking for an edge against consensus odds.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

Here is a look at the current BetMGM odds for the NBA games on the schedule for April 26:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Moneyline: Cavaliers -167 | Raptors +135 Spread: Cavaliers -3.5 (-110) | Raptors +3.5 (-110) Total (O/U): 220.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline: Spurs -222 | Trail Blazers +180 Spread: Spurs -5.5 (-105) | Trail Blazers +5.5 (-115) Total (O/U): 218.5 (Over -115 | Under -105)



When evaluating these lines, we have to look closely at player status. Toronto is missing guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring), meaning Scottie Barnes (26.7 PPG, 7.7 APG) and RJ Barrett (26.3 PPG) will need to shoulder a heavier offensive load against Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell (25.7 PPG).

Out West, the Spurs face the Trail Blazers. San Antonio holds a solid +6.4 net rating so far in this series, despite nagivating injuries. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is day-to-day with a concussion. If Wembanyama sits, look for Stephon Castle (22.7 PPG) to become the focal point.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to find some value before the 1:00 PM EDT tip-off? Claiming this welcome promotion is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus: