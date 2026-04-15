BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any NBA Play-In, MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is one of the best ways to enhance your viewing experience for tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament and MLB games. Secure a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus based on your location when you sign up here.

BetMGM Bonus Code For NBA, MLB Action

Here is an analytical breakdown of the current sign-up offers available before the first game starts:

BetMGM Offers BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Verified April 15th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Analyzing the structure of the BetMGM bonus code reveals two distinct pathways for new users preparing for the NBA postseason and more. For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the strategy is straightforward: activate the code, place a $10 qualifying wager on the matchup, and if that bet wins, the account is credited with $150 in bonus bets. This structure provides a high-leverage return on a minimal initial investment.

For users in all other participating states, code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer. This mechanism functions as a bankroll safety net. If a user wagers up to $1,500 on their initial bet and it loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in the form of bonus bets. This allows bettors to take a more aggressive initial position on the NBA Play-In slate, knowing their capital is protected against a single negative variance outcome.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Here is the NBA Play-In Tournament schedule and the betting markets for tonight’s slate:

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 PM EDT, Amazon Prime Video) Moneyline: 76ers -125 / Magic +105 Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) / Magic +1.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 224.5 (O -110 / U -110)

(7:30 PM EDT, Amazon Prime Video) Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers Moneyline: Clippers -220 / Warriors +180 Spread: Clippers -5.5 (-110) / Warriors +5.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 221.5 (O -115 / U -105)



The Eastern Conference clash presents a fascinating analytical handicap. Philadelphia must navigate this game without center Joel Embiid (abdomen), shifting the offensive usage heavily toward Tyrese Maxey. Maxey’s regular-season production of 28.3 points and 6.6 assists per game indicates he is equipped to handle the increased volume. Orlando counters with an offense led by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane. With the spread sitting at a tight 1.5 points, the Magic hold value as slight road underdogs if they can exploit the paint in Embiid’s absence.

Out West, the LA Clippers are positioned as 5.5-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry brings his experience against fellow veteran Kawhi Leonard. With the Warriors’ injuries this season, many expect the Clippers’ more complete roster to come out on top.

Tonight’s MLB Slate: Additional Betting Markets

While the NBA Play-In Tournament commands significant betting volume, the BetMGM bonus code can also be applied to tonight’s Major League Baseball action. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can find comprehensive moneyline, run line, and player prop markets for the following matchups:

Angels vs. Yankees

Cubs vs. Phillies

Mets vs. Dodgers

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Executing the sign-up process before the games start is a streamlined procedure. Follow these structural steps to activate your welcome offer and properly fund your account: