BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any NBA Play-In, MLB Game

Setting up a new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is one of the best ways to enhance your viewing experience for tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament and MLB games. Secure a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus based on your location when you sign up here.
BetMGM Bonus Code For NBA, MLB Action
Here is an analytical breakdown of the current sign-up offers available before the first game starts:
|BetMGM Offers
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Offer Verified
|April 15th, 2026
BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First-Bet Offer
Analyzing the structure of the BetMGM bonus code reveals two distinct pathways for new users preparing for the NBA postseason and more. For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the strategy is straightforward: activate the code, place a $10 qualifying wager on the matchup, and if that bet wins, the account is credited with $150 in bonus bets. This structure provides a high-leverage return on a minimal initial investment.
For users in all other participating states, code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer. This mechanism functions as a bankroll safety net. If a user wagers up to $1,500 on their initial bet and it loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in the form of bonus bets. This allows bettors to take a more aggressive initial position on the NBA Play-In slate, knowing their capital is protected against a single negative variance outcome.
Take Advantage Of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight
Here is the NBA Play-In Tournament schedule and the betting markets for tonight’s slate:
- Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 PM EDT, Amazon Prime Video)
- Moneyline: 76ers -125 / Magic +105
- Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-110) / Magic +1.5 (-110)
- Total (Over/Under): 224.5 (O -110 / U -110)
- Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers
- Moneyline: Clippers -220 / Warriors +180
- Spread: Clippers -5.5 (-110) / Warriors +5.5 (-110)
- Total (Over/Under): 221.5 (O -115 / U -105)
The Eastern Conference clash presents a fascinating analytical handicap. Philadelphia must navigate this game without center Joel Embiid (abdomen), shifting the offensive usage heavily toward Tyrese Maxey. Maxey’s regular-season production of 28.3 points and 6.6 assists per game indicates he is equipped to handle the increased volume. Orlando counters with an offense led by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane. With the spread sitting at a tight 1.5 points, the Magic hold value as slight road underdogs if they can exploit the paint in Embiid’s absence.
Out West, the LA Clippers are positioned as 5.5-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry brings his experience against fellow veteran Kawhi Leonard. With the Warriors’ injuries this season, many expect the Clippers’ more complete roster to come out on top.
Tonight’s MLB Slate: Additional Betting Markets
While the NBA Play-In Tournament commands significant betting volume, the BetMGM bonus code can also be applied to tonight’s Major League Baseball action. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can find comprehensive moneyline, run line, and player prop markets for the following matchups:
- Angels vs. Yankees
- Cubs vs. Phillies
- Mets vs. Dodgers
Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer
Executing the sign-up process before the games start is a streamlined procedure. Follow these structural steps to activate your welcome offer and properly fund your account:
- Register a New Account: Create your account here by inputting standard identity verification data, including your legal name, address, and date of birth, to confirm you are of legal betting age.
- Apply the Proper Bonus Code: Input the promo code TOP1500 to get the offer you qualify for.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Access the cashier portal and deposit a minimum of $10 utilizing one of BetMGM’s secure, approved payment methods to trigger the promotional mechanics.
- Place Your First Bet: With your account created and the offer active, place your initial wager on the 76ers, Magic, or any other market listed on the platform.