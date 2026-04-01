BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any NBA Game Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines or sticking solely to the simplest wagers, today is the day we level up. I’m placing my bets on tonight’s premium NBA matchups, and with the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, you can get in on the action with a top-tier welcome offer ahead of the next game. Register here to unlock the best offer in your state.

We are looking at a fantastic Eastern Conference showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, and depending on your state, you’ve got a real chance at a nice pay day. The details of the BetMGM bonus offer are straightforward:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV receive a “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus—if your $10 bet wins, you get $150 in bonus bets. Users in all other legal US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV) unlock a massive $1,500 first bet offer. This means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses.

Info for the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Before the Celtics and Heat tip off, let’s look at the exact codes we need to punch in. Here is the cheat sheet I use to make sure we’re getting the right promotions for this Eastern Conference clash:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 1, 2026

Score a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

Let’s break down the strategy here. When the Boston Celtics take the court against the Miami Heat, you need to capitalize on the welcome offer tailored to your location. If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 locks you into the highly valuable “Bet $10, Win $150” promotion.

To get this payout, register, make a deposit, and place a $10 wager on tonight’s game. If your ticket cashes on the Celtics or Heat, BetMGM rewards your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets to use on future NBA action.

For those of us tuning in from all other eligible US states, BetMGM gives us the massive $1,500 First Bet Offer using bonus code TOP1500. This is the perfect safety net when you want to step up and make a bold prediction on this matchup.

You can bet up to $1,500 on any available market, and if your read on the game falls short, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets. It’s a fantastic way to get back in the game, giving you the confidence to chase a bigger payout or try your hand at a more complex exotic bet down the line!

Use Your Bonus on MLB Action

Here is a pro tip from the trenches: we don’t have to restrict ourselves to the hardwood. If you have been handicapping the baseball morning lines, this BetMGM bonus can also be used for MLB action.

Whether you are eyeing a moneyline underdog, building a parlay, or looking to key a specific slugger in a prop bet, your $150 bonus or your $1,500 first-bet safety net applies just the same to the baseball diamond.

NBA Betting Odds for Wednesday Night

I am looking closely at tonight’s doubleheader on ESPN. These are the odds for both games:

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat (7:30 PM EDT)

Spread: Celtics -5 (-112) | Heat +5 (-108)

Celtics -5 (-112) | Heat +5 (-108) Moneyline: Celtics -204 | Heat +170

Celtics -204 | Heat +170 Total: O/U 228.5 (Over -111 / Under -109)

San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors (10:00 PM EDT)

Spread: Spurs -13.5 (-110) | Warriors +13.5 (-109)

Spurs -13.5 (-110) | Warriors +13.5 (-109) Moneyline: Spurs -885 | Warriors +598

Spurs -885 | Warriors +598 Total: O/U 226.5 (Over -109 / Under -111)

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

I’m seeing a lot of value in this tight 5-point spread. The Celtics head into the Kaseya Center boasting a strong 6.4 Net Rating, fueled by Jaylen Brown’s incredible 28.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Miami counters with Bam Adebayo, who continues to be a force in the paint, averaging a double-double with 20.1 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Boston holds a high-powered 116.0 offensive rating, but Miami’s offense (113.2) is fully capable of keeping pace. Both rosters are navigating injuries tonight, with the Heat missing Norman Powell and Boston playing without Nikola Vučević.

San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors

Out West, the San Antonio Spurs are an absolute juggernaut right now. They carry a flawless 5-0 record over their last five games and an elite 8.2 season Net Rating into their clash with a heavily battered Golden State squad. The Warriors (-0.2 Net Rating) have a staggering nine players on their injury report, missing vital centerpieces like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Moses Moody.

Meanwhile, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama continues his two-way dominance, stuffing the stat sheet with 24.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game. Given Golden State’s depleted rotation, the Spurs enter as massive 13.5-point road favorites.

How to Register Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to build that bankroll? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow my playbook to officially activate your promotion:

Register a New Account: Click here to begin creating your account. You will need to enter standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, email address, date of birth, and home address. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the correct promo code for your specific location. If you are signing up from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other legal sports betting states, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to fund your account. Place Your First Wager: With your deposit complete and your promo code applied, head over to the NBA betting markets. Place your initial wager on the Celtics vs. Heat matchup to officially activate your welcome offer.

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