BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any Easter MLB, NBA Game

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All new users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive one of two, state dependent, offers for all MLB and NBA games Sunday.







By creating a new account, players can secure a premium signup bonus tailored to their location. Users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can grab a “Bet $10, Get $150” in bonus bets promotion (awarded if your first bet wins).

For new users in all other participating U.S. states, the standard promotion is the $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning if your initial wager loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Bonus Sunday

Whether you are looking to eat the chalk and back the Los Angeles Dodgers or take a flyer on the Washington Nationals as a home longshot, using the correct BetMGM bonus code is the sharpest way to build your early bankroll.

Review the table below to identify the specific bonus code and consensus offer available in your jurisdiction before locking in your wagers.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Overview: Securing Your Value

Before Los Angeles Dodgers probable pitcher Roki Sasaki toes the rubber against Washington Nationals starter Foster Griffin, value-hunting bettors need to lock in their BetMGM bonus code. If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get the luxury of choice between two distinct welcome promotions. You can opt for a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion, which offers fantastic ROI for a minimal upfront investment, or you can roll with the massive $1,500 first bet offer.

For the rest of the country (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the $1,500 first bet offer is the standard, and it does stand to reason that it is one of the best safety nets in the industry. If your first bet loses, you are fully refunded in bonus bets up to $1,500. Whether you are attacking futures prices early in the year or zeroing in on this specific Sasaki versus Griffin matchup, these promotions offer an immediate analytical edge.

MLB Odds, Preview via BetMGM

The Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1) take on the Washington Nationals (3-4) on April 05, 2026, at 01:35 PM ET. With the 2026 regular season just getting underway, both clubs are highly motivated to secure early momentum and establish their positioning in the standings.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Washington Nationals Moneyline -208 +170 Total Over 9 (-120) Under 9 (+100) Runline -1.5 (-139) +1.5 (+115)

Looking at the odds, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter this matchup as heavy road favorites.

Offensively, the Nationals have surprisingly outperformed expectations, batting .283 as a team with a .783 OPS, 21 extra-base hits, and 44 total runs scored. The Dodgers bring a slightly lower .264 team batting average but boast a potent .790 OPS and a .454 slugging percentage, having pushed across 36 runs.

However, the true market inefficiency we are looking to exploit lies on the mound. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has been absolutely dominant, shutting down opposing hitters with a .208 opponent batting average, a 3.286 ERA, and an elite 1.079 WHIP. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals have struggled mightily to contain opposing offenses, carrying a bloated 5.459 team ERA and a 1.508 WHIP, while allowing opponents to bat .262 against them. Given this massive pitching disparity, laying the juice on the Dodgers’ runline presents the most actionable value.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started ahead of the first pitch between the Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1) and Washington Nationals (3-3) on April 05, 2026, is a straightforward process. To claim your preferred welcome offer, simply follow these steps to secure your value: