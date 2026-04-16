BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Angels-Yankees, MLB Games

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New players looking to get in on the action for the MLB slate today, highlighted by a fun game between the Angels and the Yankees, can take advantage of a premier welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







The BetMGM new user bonus allows new users from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and it wins. For users from all other legal online sports betting states, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Angels (9-9) and New York Yankees (9-8) take the field, eligible new bettors can choose between two excellent sportsbook offers. Securing a premier welcome bonus provides an ideal starting point for your baseball betting portfolio. Depending on your state, you can unlock guaranteed bonus bets or secure first-bet insurance for this early-season clash.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

For those of us constantly monitoring consensus odds, this BetMGM bonus code provides a massive safety net. The details of the BetMGM bonus offer are straightforward. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will receive the “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer.

Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states have exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer. It does stand to reason that having this kind of insurance lets you swing for a longshot with a bit more confidence. Whether you are backing New York’s probable pitcher Max Fried to command the strike zone or predicting the visiting Angels to secure a road victory, you can place your bet knowing an unsuccessful first wager will be fully matched and returned to your account as bonus bets.

Angels vs. Yankees Preview via BetMGM

The Los Angeles Angels (9-9) hit the road to face the New York Yankees (9-8) in this April 16, 2026 matchup, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM ET. Both clubs are looking to build early momentum and establish their footing in the standings before we even start thinking about late-season futures prices.

Bet Type Los Angeles Angels New York Yankees Moneyline +220 -278 Total Over 9.5 Under 9.5 Runline +1.5 (+110) -1.5 (-133)

Odds as of April 16, 2026 from MGM.

Bettors will find the New York Yankees listed as heavy -278 favorites on the moneyline. So far this season, the Yankees have been somewhat inconsistent when laying the odds, posting a 6-8 overall record as the betting favorite, though they are a winning 5-4 when favored at home. The Los Angeles Angels enter the matchup as +220 underdogs. The Angels have gone 6-7 overall as underdogs this year, a mark that exactly mirrors their 6-7 record in away games.

On the stat sheet, this matchup features a classic contrast of strengths. We put a lot of stock in pitching metrics, and the New York Yankees bring a significantly stronger staff to the mound. New York arms boast a collective 3.269 ERA, a tight 1.18 WHIP, and are holding opponents to just a .235 batting average. The Yankees’ offense has been slightly quieter by comparison, generating 82 total runs and 20 home runs with a .686 OPS. The Los Angeles Angels, however, bring the more productive offense into the series, having tallied 94 total runs and 29 home runs while maintaining a .729 team OPS.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the April 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your promotion is applied correctly before the first pitch: