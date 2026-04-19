BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

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There are four NBA and NHL playoff games today, giving you a total of eight huge games to dive into after redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who sign up will claim one of two welcome offers, depending on the state they are located in.







If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. For new users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first-bet offer is your ticket to getting in on the action today.

Best BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NHL Playoffs Action

It does stand to reason that smart bettors always look to maximize their initial bankroll before hunting for a longshot. Choose the promotion that applies to your current state to get started with the latest NBA postseason matchups.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 19th, 2026

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Claim Up to $1,500 or a $150 Bonus

If you are a new customer physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a highly rewarding “bet $10, get $150” promotion. To qualify for this offer, simply register your new account and place a $10 wager on any game, such as today’s postseason matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. If your initial $10 bet wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings, giving you plenty of firepower for the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

For new users in all other participating US states, the BetMGM bonus code provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion serves as a safety net for your opening wager on today’s highly anticipated clash. If your first bet on the Celtics or 76ers falls short of the consensus odds, BetMGM will refund your stake entirely in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. We put a lot of stock in offers like this because it ensures that even if your initial prediction doesn’t pan out, you will still have bonus funds to jump right back into the action.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Tonight

Here is the NBA schedule and BetMGM odds for today’s postseason action:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (1:00 PM ET) Moneyline: Celtics -833 | 76ers +550 Spread: Celtics -12.5 (-110) | 76ers +12.5 (-110) Total: O/U 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

(1:00 PM ET) Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline: Thunder -1250 | Suns +725 Spread: Thunder -14.5 (-110) | Suns +14.5 (-110) Total: O/U 215.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



When analyzing the board, the massive -12.5 point spread for Boston is largely driven by the injury report. The 76ers will be without star center Joel Embiid (abdomen), forcing Tyrese Maxey to carry the offensive load. Maxey is a proven scorer, coming off of a fantstic regular season. Meanwhile, the Celtics enter the contest with a perfectly clean injury report. Look for Boston’s dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to capitalize on Philadelphia’s depleted frontcourt.

In the second matchup, the Thunder are astronomical -1250 moneyline favorites over the Suns. Oklahoma City leans heavily on the elite production of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is primed to win back-to-back MVPs. Phoenix will try to keep pace with Devin Booker leading the charge. However, the Suns are monitoring minor injury concerns, including Grayson Allen (hamstring), who is listed as day-to-day.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with either of these fantastic promotional offers is quick and easy. To begin, new users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity. During this sign-up process, it is crucial to enter the correct promo code for your specific region:

For MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Use bonus code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get $150” bonus offer.

Use bonus code to claim the “bet $10, get $150” bonus offer. For all other participating states: Apply bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is successfully registered, you will need to deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer.

With your account funded and the proper bonus code applied, you are fully set to place your qualifying wager on today’s postseason showdown between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.