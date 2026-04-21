BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NBA, MLB Games

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Sports fans who love playoff hockey and basketball are in for a treat tonight, with a fun slate of both NBA and NHL playoff games to check out. Dive into these games with a bonus in hand by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for one of two fantastic offers, depending on the state you are located in.







New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a sweet “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promo if your wager wins. For the rest of our bettors in all other legal online sports betting states, you can rev up your bankroll with a $1,500 first-bet offer—meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Overview

Before the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tip off on April 21, 2026, new users can secure one of two premium sign-up offers based on their location. Here is a detailed breakdown of the BetMGM promotions available for this highly anticipated matchup:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 21, 2026

It goes without saying that finding value is the name of the game for any serious sports bettor. As the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers, new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can lay $10 on the matchup and lock in $150 in bonus bets if your ticket cashes.

For sports bettors residing in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides exclusive access to that same $1,500 first-bet offer. Whether you want to back the heavy-favorite Celtics or take a flier on the visiting 76ers as a longshot, you can place your first wager knowing you are covered up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus on 76ers vs Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Boston Celtics in Boston, MA, with tip-off scheduled for tonight at 07:00 PM EDT. This pivotal Game 2 is part of the Eastern Conference First Round. The Boston Celtics took early control of the series by winning Game 1 with a commanding 123-91 victory, and they will look to extend their advantage on their home court.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics Spread +14.5 (-110) -14.5 (-110) Moneyline +625 -1000 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 21, 2026 from MGM.

When breaking down the odds, the Boston Celtics enter Game 2 as heavy favorites, backed by an impressive statistical profile. We put a lot of stock in situational trends, and the Boston Celtics have won their last six games at home against opponents with a winning record, while boasting a 5-1 straight-up record following a win over their last six games.

In the series opener, their offense was wildly efficient, shooting 50.0% from the field and sinking 16 three-pointers. Furthermore, the Boston Celtics carry an elite postseason net rating of 30.1 and a stifling defensive rating, allowing an estimated 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of this Eastern Conference clash is a straightforward process. To get in on the action, follow these quick steps:

First, you will need to create and register an account with the sportsbook. During this sign-up phase, you will provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are in a legal betting jurisdiction.

While registering, make sure to apply the correct promo code for your region to ensure you capture the maximum value:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to choose between the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion or the first-bet offer.

Enter bonus code to choose between the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion or the first-bet offer. Users in all other participating states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to secure your $1,500 First-Bet Offer.

Once your account is set up and the appropriate code is applied, it’s time to fund your bankroll. Deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure methods. After your deposit clears, simply place your initial wager on the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers at their current game odds or futures prices to officially activate the offer.