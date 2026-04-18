BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Timberwolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoff Games

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New players looking to get in on the NBA playoffs action today can take advantage of a premier welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







The BetMGM new user bonus allows new users from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and it wins. For users from all other legal online sports betting states, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Postseason Action

We put a lot of stock in finding the right situational context, and that applies to welcome offers just as much as futures prices. Whether you are laying the points with Denver or banking on Minnesota to make a statement, the right bonus code unlocks fantastic value for your opening wager.

Below is a breakdown of the available BetMGM promotions depending on your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 18th, 2026

Getting $150 in bonus bets for a winning $10 wager gives you incredible plus-money value, while the $1,500 First Bet Offer provides a serious cushion for taking a shot on an underdog or backing a heavy favorite. Simply choose the path that best fits your risk tolerance and bankroll strategy.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are set to clash on April 18, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET. This matchup marks the opening tilt of their Western Conference First Round series in the 2025 NBA Postseason, and the betting markets are already painting an interesting picture for this best-of-seven showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +220 -278 Total Points Over 230.5 (-115) Under 230.5 (-105)

Odds as of April 18, 2026 from BetMGM.

We’ve seen time and time again how playoff basketball forces adjustments, but we always start our handicap by looking at the underlying data. The Nuggets are laying a consensus -6.5 points, and digging into the trends reveals why the market respects them. Denver has been a wagon at home, and are riding hot to end this regular season. They also hold a 3-1 regular season advantage over the Timberwolves this year.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Don’t leave value on the table. To capitalize on this matchup, getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. You will need to create a new BetMGM account and provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you are of legal betting age.

As you complete your registration, it is crucial to apply the right promo code for your state. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code TOP150 to receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Players in all other eligible states must use bonus code TOP1500 to lock in the standard $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Finally, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. This officially activates your offer, clearing the runway for you to place your opening wager.