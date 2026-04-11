BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NBA, Masters, UFC

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sunday marks the last day of the NBA regular season, meaning it’s time for us to get our bankrolls ready for the playoffs. There is nothing better than heading into the postseason with a little extra firepower, and the latest BetMGM bonus code is exactly how we do it. Whether you are hunting for a nice payday on today’s NBA slate, betting on the Masters, or looking at UFC 327, register here to have a real chance to build your stack.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can bet $10 and score $150 in bonus bets if their wager wins. Meanwhile, if you are betting from any other participating US state, you can claim a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer, giving you a safety net if your first wager doesn’t hit.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the NBA and Beyond

Getting started with these sportsbook promos is an easy way to back your favorite teams on the hardwood. Whether you are tuning in to watch the Brooklyn Nets take on the Toronto Raptors or you want to pivot to the Masters or UFC 327, this offer delivers incredible flexibility.

Depending on the state you are betting from, BetMGM provides two different paths to claim your welcome bonus. I always recommend double-checking your local code before locking anything in. Here is a quick breakdown of what you need:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States) TOP1500 New User Offer (All Other States) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11, 2026

Breaking Down the BetMGM Bonus Code Offers

I love strategies that give us options, and this BetMGM bonus code does exactly that. For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you get a highly accessible “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply place a $10 initial wager—maybe picking the Nets or Raptors to cover the spread at Scotiabank Arena—and if your bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use throughout the NBA playoffs.

For the rest of us in all other eligible US states, BetMGM steps up with a $1,500 First Bet Offer. I always tell my readers: when you have a safety net, don’t be afraid to handicap a bigger play. You can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet. If your prediction falls short, the sportsbook refunds your initial stake in bonus bets, keeping you in the game for the rest of the season.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get some skin in the game for the NBA, Masters, or UFC 327? We’re in this together, so let’s make sure you get your account set up perfectly before tip-off.

First, you need to create and register a new BetMGM account here. The sportsbook will ask for standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are in a legal betting state.

During registration, it is absolutely critical to enter the correct promotional code for your location. If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use bonus code TOP150. If you are in any other participating state, enter bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using any of the platform’s secure banking methods. Finally, place your qualifying initial wager on any NBA matchup or sporting event on the board to officially activate your bonus. Let’s lock in those bets and finish the regular season strong.

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