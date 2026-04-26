BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets NBA Playoffs

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Ahead of the Sunday clash between the Celtics vs. Sixers and Lakers vs. Rockets NBA playoff games Sunday night, any new players can use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to lock in an exclusive, state dependent, welcome offer.







Depending on where you are laying your action, you have two options to maximize your bankroll. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo, while players in all other participating US states can claim a $1,500 first-bet offer, which refunds your initial wager in bonus bets if it happens to grade as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA

Whether you want to back the home-court 76ers or lay the points with the visiting Celtics in this postseason clash, locking in your welcome offer is a sharp move. Review the matrix below to find the correct BetMGM bonus code for tonight’s NBA slate based on your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

Digging Into the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

When we evaluate sportsbook promotions, we put a lot of stock in how much flexibility they offer a bettor’s portfolio. For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, applying the specific BetMGM bonus code (TOP150) grants a high-upside opportunity: back either the 76ers or Celtics on the moneyline, and if your squad wins, you net $150 in bonus bets for future matchups.

If you’re outside of those four states, BetMGM offers a massive $1,500 first-bet safety net with code TOP1500. This is an ideal setup if you are eyeing a longshot or want to fade a public favorite. Place your opening wager with absolute peace of mind—if the bet doesn’t cash, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500, keeping your bankroll alive as the postseason schedule heats up.

NBA Playoff Preview Sunday Night via BetMGM

Here are the latest consensus odds from BetMGM for tonight’s heavily bet NBA matchups:

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline: Celtics -294 | 76ers +230 Spread: Celtics -7.5 (-105) | 76ers +7.5 (-115) Total (O/U): 213.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Moneyline: Lakers +155 | Rockets -189 Spread: Lakers +5.5 (-115) | Rockets -5.5 (-105) Total (O/U): 207.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



It does stand to reason that the Celtics vs. 76ers line is heavily skewed toward Boston. The Celtics boast a massive +9.4 team Net Rating through three games of this series. Jaylen Brown is dominating with 29 points per game on 50.8% shooting, while Jayson Tatum continues his stellar all-around production (23.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 7.7 APG). With Joel Embiid currently sidelined, the Sixers are leaning entirely on Tyrese Maxey (27.0 PPG, 7.7 APG). Laying 7.5 points on the road is always a sweat, but the underlying metrics heavily favor Boston here.

If you are looking for a potential longshot to back with your first-bet offer, the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup is fascinating. Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 in this series with a +9.9 Net Rating, heavily driven by LeBron James (25.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 8.7 APG). Yet, they are catching 5.5 points against a Houston squad yes to win a game this series. The books are clearly respecting Alperen Sengun (24.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG) and the Rockets’ home-court advantage, but grabbing the hot Lakers at plus-money feels like a glaring market inefficiency.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting your account funded before the Celtics and 76ers tip off at 07:00 PM EDT is a straightforward process. To grab this edge, new users must create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify identity and location.

During registration, it is critical that you punch in the right promo code to ensure you get your value. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. For players in all other participating states, apply bonus code TOP1500.

Once registered, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods. That initial deposit officially activates the offer, setting you up to attack tonight’s April 26, 2026, postseason slate with a distinct analytical advantage.