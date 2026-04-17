BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Hornets-Magic, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you utilize the most recent BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, you will receive one of two welcome offers to put to use for tonight’s NBA Play-In Tournament games alongside the loaded MLB slate. Click here to get a $150 bonus or $1,500 safety net depending on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $150 Bonus Or $1,500 Safety

Eligible bettors can claim this introductory offer easily. Review the table below to identify the information in your betting jurisdiction:

BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On April 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Promo Code Overview: Maximizing Your Initial Wager

Implementing the correct BetMGM bonus code allows new players to strategically manage their bankroll right from the start. Depending on your location, the mechanics of the promotion offer distinct advantages ahead of tonight’s games. If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the bonus code unlocks a highly efficient “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. By placing a $10 moneyline or spread wager, you secure $150 in bonus bets provided your initial ticket cashes. For bettors in all other eligible states, utilizing the bonus code activates the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This operates as a safety net: if your initial bet fails to convert, the sportsbook refunds your stake entirely in bonus bets up to $1,500, giving you a secondary opportunity to find a profitable angle.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Here is the current NBA schedule alongside the odds for tonight’s Play-In Tournament matchups:

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Moneyline: Hornets -160 | Magic +135 Spread: Hornets -3.5 (-110) | Magic +3.5 (-110) Total: O/U 218.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns Moneyline: Suns -150 | Warriors +125 Spread: Suns -2.5 (-115) | Warriors +2.5 (-105) Total: O/U 219.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



Tonight’s slate features a high-variance matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is fresh off of a 35-point performance. The Suns counter with matching offensive volume from Jalen Green and reliable production from Devin Booker. From a macro-efficiency standpoint, Phoenix has a +1.4 Net Rate compared to Golden State’s -0.5.

The earlier matchup places the Charlotte Hornets against the Orlando Magic. Charlotte’s offense is fueled by LaMelo Ball’s 30 points and 10 assists. Orlando has a 0.6 Net Rate compared to Charlotte’s 4.9 mark. To cover the +3.5 home spread, Orlando will need Paolo Banchero to exceed his 18 points in his previous game against the 76ers.

Expand Your Portfolio: Today’s MLB Action

If you prefer to diversify your betting portfolio, these exact same promotions apply to today’s Major League Baseball slate, which includes games like Rays vs. Pirates and Tigers vs. Red Sox. Bettors can leverage advanced metrics, such as barrel rates and expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA), to find value.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing your welcome offer is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to lock in your bonus: