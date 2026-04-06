BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim “$150 Bet and Get” or $1,500 Bonus for Michigan-UConn

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College basketball fans can elevate the excitement of the highly anticipated clash in the National Championship tonight between UConn and Michigan by utilizing the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.







New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new players located in all other eligible states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, ensuring everyone has a premium way to get in on the action ahead of this colossal matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Michigan-UConn Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

When utilizing the BetMGM bonus code, your specific welcome promotion depends entirely on your current state. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer.

For users residing in all other eligible US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, your new account exclusively qualifies for the flagship $1,500 first-bet offer. You can confidently place your very first wager on either the UConn Huskies or the Michigan Wolverines, knowing an initial misfire up to $1,500 will be fully returned as bonus bets.

Use BetMGM Bonus on UConn vs. Michigan

The UConn Huskies (29-5 overall) are set to clash with the Michigan Wolverines (31-3 overall) tonight at 8:50 p.m. ET. Both top-10 AP-ranked titans enter this colossal matchup riding high into the National Championship. The Michigan Wolverines have been an absolute offensive juggernaut, pouring in an impressive 94.4 points per game during postseason play while commanding a massive +21.6 point differential. Meanwhile, the UConn Huskies have relied on their stifling defense, holding opponents to just 65.0 points per game while putting up 73.2 points of their own and maintaining a +8.2 average scoring margin.

UConn vs. Michigan Odds & Analysis

Bet Type UConn Huskies Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +240 -303 Total Points Over 144.5 (-105) Under 144.5 (-115)

Odds as of April 6, 2026 from BetMGM.

When analyzing the betting lines, the Michigan Wolverines enter as substantial 6.5-point favorites, backed by their blistering offensive pace. Michigan’s scoring attack is spearheaded by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is averaging 19.0 points and 6.4 rebounds, and Aday Mara, contributing 16.0 points and 6.0 boards per contest (NCAA Tournament stats). Their ability to push the tempo will directly challenge a UConn Huskies defensive unit that has excelled at slowing down opponents.

For the UConn Huskies to pull off the upset as +240 moneyline underdogs, they will lean heavily on the dominant interior presence of Tarris Reed Jr., who is putting up a staggering 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, along with Alex Karaban’s 16.0 points per contest (NCAA Tournament stats). Matching Michigan’s 94.4 points per game will require peak efficiency from UConn’s leading scorers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Claiming your promotional offer ahead of the colossal UConn Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines showdown is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Register a New Account: Create and register an account with BetMGM. During the sign-up process, you will be required to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm your betting eligibility.

Create and register an account with BetMGM. During the sign-up process, you will be required to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm your betting eligibility. Apply the Bonus Code: When prompted, ensure you enter the correct promotional code for your location. If you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), use bonus code TOP150 . For users in all other eligible states, use bonus code TOP1500 .

When prompted, ensure you enter the correct promotional code for your location. If you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), use bonus code . For users in all other eligible states, use bonus code . Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is successfully set up and verified, head over to the cashier. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods in order to fully activate the offer.

After completing these steps, your bonus will be activated, and your account will be primed for action, allowing you to dive right into the betting markets for this epic college basketball clash.