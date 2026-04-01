Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for NBA + MLB Games This Week

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Dive into a loaded MLB betting slate today after activating this bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer. All new users who sign up will be able to claim a fantastic welcome offer to get their account started. No bonus code is needed to redeem this offer, as all you need to do to get started is click the links available anywhere on this page.







Once your new account is set up, place your first wager for $10, across any sport and event. Once placed, you will automatically receive a $365 bonus, guaranteed.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Action Today

If you are looking to get in on the latest matchups, claiming the optimal bonus code for MLB games is the smartest way to build your bankroll. Below is everything you need to know to take advantage of the current promotion before the first pitch is even thrown:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Secure $150 in Bonus Bets

When evaluating sportsbook promotions, we put a lot of stock in flexibility, and activating the latest bet365 bonus code gives you exactly that. New users can secure $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager, completely independent of the game’s outcome. To ensure your bet qualifies, it must meet the minimum odds requirement of -500 and settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. For instance, backing a heavy favorite at -450 is a perfectly valid qualifying bet, but laying -800 consensus odds is not going to cut it.

Once your initial wager is officially settled, your bonus bets will hit your account and will expire 7 days after being added to your balance. Remember, depending on your location, there is even more value on the table. New bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while new users located in New Jersey will be rewarded with 10 Golden Chips for their online casino platform.

MLB Odds Today via bet365

Here is a look at the latest betting lines for today’s MLB STOMP action, courtesy of Bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners NYY +100 / SEA -120 NYY +1.5 (-225) / SEA -1.5 (+185) 7 (O -120 / U +100) Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers CLE +220 / LAD -270 CLE +1.5 (+100) / LAD -1.5 (-120) 8.5 (O +100 / U -120)

The schedule features a pair of intriguing interleague clashes, starting with the Yankees at Mariners. Seattle sits as a slight -120 moneyline favorite, and the low consensus total of 7 runs points straight to a highly anticipated pitching duel. We put a lot of stock in advanced metrics, and Mariners probable starter George Kirby has been phenomenal, flashing a 1.5 ERA and a microscopic 0.6667 WHIP. New York counters with Cam Schlittler, who carries a pristine 0.00 ERA and an absurd 13.5 K/9 rate through his first 5.1 innings. If the Yankees are going to hit as a road longshot, they need Giancarlo Stanton—currently mashing to a 1.25 OPS with 12 total bases—and Aaron Judge (0.798 OPS) to break through Seattle’s elite pitching.

Out West, the Dodgers host the Guardians as massive -270 moneyline favorites. Los Angeles rolls out Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who brings a steady 9.0 K/9 strikeout rate to the bump. He faces Cleveland’s Gavin Williams. While Williams has an early 5.4 ERA, his underlying 12.6 K/9 suggests positive regression is coming. Still, navigating a Dodgers lineup paced by Shohei Ohtani (.412 OBP, .167 SLG) is a tall order. Cleveland will need stars like José Ramírez to step up if they want to cover the 1.5-run spread and keep pace with the potent Los Angeles offense.

How to Activate This bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Claiming your $150 in bonus bets is a straightforward process. If you want to capitalize on daily MLB markets or even build a bankroll to hunt for late-season futures prices, follow these simple steps to activate the promotion via the bet365 app: