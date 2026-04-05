Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Michigan-UConn

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by activating this bet365 bonus code promotion. New users can get $365 in bonus bets with any $10 bet. Click here to start the registration process.

This welcome package provides an immediate boost to your bankroll. The promotion also features specific regional variations. New users in Illinois can claim a special “bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets” offer. Meanwhile, sign-ups in Pennsylvania will receive an additional 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, and new users in New Jersey will get 10 Golden Chips for the online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $365 Guaranteed Bonus

Before the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics hit the hardwood, new users can lock in this exclusive promotion. Here are the essential details for claiming your welcome offer before tip-off:

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 5, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock a massive guaranteed welcome offer by registering for an account. You can get $365 in bonus bets by placing qualifying wagers totaling $10 on any market, regardless of whether your initial bets win or lose. To ensure your wagers count toward the promotion, qualifying bets must have minimum odds of -500 (for example, a -450 selection qualifies, but a -800 does not) and must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once awarded, bonus bets will remain active for seven days before expiring and being removed from your balance. Depending on your location, registering comes with additional perks: new bet365 users in Pennsylvania receive 50 spins for the online casino, while players signing up in New Jersey receive 10 Golden Chips.

Sunday NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics BOS -9.5 / TOR +9.5 219.5 BOS -500 / TOR +375 Indiana Pacers @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -16.5 / IND +16.5 238.5 CLE -2222 / IND +1100 Charlotte Hornets @ Minnesota Timberwolves MIN +2.0 / CHA -2.0 227.5 MIN +110 / CHA -130 Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors GSW +3.5 / HOU -3.5 226.5 GSW +135 / HOU -160

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors: The Rockets hit the road as 3.5-point favorites against the Warriors. Houston brings a highly balanced attack, scoring 114.8 points per game and allowing just 109.9 defensively. The Rockets’ offense is spearheaded by center Alperen Sengun, who is putting up stellar numbers this season with 20.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He is joined by the dynamic Amen Thompson, who adds 17.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. Golden State enters the matchup struggling to contain opponents, allowing 115.1 points per game on average.

Charlotte Hornets @ Minnesota Timberwolves: In another intriguing showdown, the Timberwolves find themselves as two-point home underdogs (+110 moneyline) against the visiting Hornets. Minnesota relies heavily on star guard Anthony Edwards, who is lighting up the scoreboard with 28.9 points per game on 48.9% shooting from the field, alongside 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The Timberwolves are currently holding opponents to a respectable 114.1 points per game. Conversely, Charlotte brings a high-powered offense scoring 116.4 points per contest, making the 227.5-point total an appealing over/under to monitor.

Looking Ahead to UConn vs. Michigan Championship: Bettors looking beyond the NBA schedule can also apply their bonus bets to the college basketball landscape. This high-stakes matchup presents an excellent opportunity to utilize the bet365 welcome offer on a premier national event on Monday night

How to Activate Your Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to get in on the action before the Celtics and Raptors take the court? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus: