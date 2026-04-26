Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Blazers, NBA Playoffs Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a premier welcome offer with the latest bet365 bonus code offer. By placing a $10 qualifying wager on the NBA or any other sport, new users will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets. Click here to start signing up.

There are plenty of different ways to attack this bet365 promo. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, but don’t forget about the NHL and MLB. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 in Bonuses

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 26, 2026

New players who place a minimum $10 wager on any game will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the wager’s outcome. Please note that users registering from Illinois will receive a modified “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer, while new players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also receive 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

To successfully qualify for this promotion, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly valid, but a heavy favorite listed at -800 would not qualify. Once your qualifying bet settles, the funds will be credited to your account. Be sure to utilize your rewards promptly, as all bonus bets will expire exactly seven days after being added to your bonus bet balance.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 213.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -5 / POR +5 218.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +4.5 / HOU -4.5 207.5

The Boston Celtics travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions. Boston brings an impressive 118.8 offensive rating to the court, averaging 16.3 made three-pointers per game. Conversely, the Sixers have struggled to find their offensive rhythm, managing just 100.7 points per game. Philadelphia’s challenge is further complicated by the likely absence of star big man Joel Embiid, who is doubtful to play due to an abdomen injury.

Another pivotal clash features the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Houston Rockets. The Lakers have been highly efficient, shooting 51.2% from the field. They will still have to navigate this contest without Luka Dončić, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Rockets enter as 4.5-point home favorites, despite dealing with a lackluster offense that averages exactly 100.0 points per game on a league-worst 39.6% shooting from the field.

How to Get Started With Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action for the upcoming matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers? Activating your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your bonus before tip-off: