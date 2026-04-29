All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|.621
|1½
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|5½
|Toronto
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Boston
|12
|18
|.400
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|15
|15
|.500
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|16
|.484
|½
|Chicago
|13
|17
|.433
|2
|Minnesota
|13
|17
|.433
|2
|Kansas City
|12
|17
|.414
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Seattle
|15
|16
|.484
|1
|Texas
|14
|16
|.467
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|19
|.387
|4
|Houston
|11
|19
|.367
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Miami
|14
|16
|.467
|7
|Washington
|13
|17
|.433
|8
|New York
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
|Philadelphia
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|St. Louis
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Milwaukee
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|19
|10
|.655
|½
|Arizona
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|San Francisco
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Colorado
|13
|17
|.433
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 2
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Minnesota 11, Seattle 4
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 7
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Houston 3
Toronto 3, Boston 0
Atlanta 5, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 7, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 4, Athletics 1, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Cleveland (Williams 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Minnesota (Bradley 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-4), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-3) at Toronto (Lauer 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 1-1) at Baltimore (Bassitt 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 2-1) at Athletics (Severino 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, Miami 4
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 2
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0
Atlanta 5, Detroit 2
Milwaukee 13, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8, San Diego 3
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1) at San Diego (Waldron 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 2-1) at Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
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