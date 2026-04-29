All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 20 10 .667 — Tampa Bay 18 11 .621…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 10 .667 — Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 1½ Baltimore 14 15 .483 5½ Toronto 13 16 .448 6½ Boston 12 18 .400 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 15 15 .500 — Cleveland 15 16 .484 ½ Chicago 13 17 .433 2 Minnesota 13 17 .433 2 Kansas City 12 17 .414 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 15 14 .517 — Seattle 15 16 .484 1 Texas 14 16 .467 1½ Los Angeles 12 19 .387 4 Houston 11 19 .367 4½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 21 9 .700 — Miami 14 16 .467 7 Washington 13 17 .433 8 New York 10 19 .345 10½ Philadelphia 10 19 .345 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 19 10 .655 — Chicago 18 12 .600 1½ St. Louis 16 13 .552 3 Milwaukee 15 13 .536 3½ Pittsburgh 16 14 .533 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 10 .667 — San Diego 19 10 .655 ½ Arizona 15 13 .536 4 San Francisco 13 16 .448 6½ Colorado 13 17 .433 7

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 2

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Minnesota 11, Seattle 4

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 7

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Houston 3

Toronto 3, Boston 0

Atlanta 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 7, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 4, Athletics 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-0) at Cleveland (Williams 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Minnesota (Bradley 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-4), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-3) at Toronto (Lauer 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 1-1) at Baltimore (Bassitt 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 2-1) at Athletics (Severino 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Miami 4

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 2

St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0

Atlanta 5, Detroit 2

Milwaukee 13, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8, San Diego 3

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1) at San Diego (Waldron 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 2-1) at Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

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