All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Tampa Bay
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Baltimore
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Toronto
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|Boston
|9
|16
|.360
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Detroit
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Minnesota
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|Chicago
|10
|15
|.400
|3½
|Kansas City
|8
|17
|.320
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Texas
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|15
|.423
|2½
|Houston
|10
|16
|.385
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Washington
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|New York
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|Philadelphia
|8
|17
|.320
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Cincinnati
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Milwaukee
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|San Diego
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Arizona
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|San Francisco
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Colorado
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1
Houston 2, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 3
Seattle 5, Athletics 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4
Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 3-1) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Severino 0-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 2-0) at Houston (McCullers 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 4, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 6
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4
Colorado 8, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 2
Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 7, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0
San Diego 10, Colorado 8
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0), 10:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at San Francisco (Houser 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
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