All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 16 9 .640 — Tampa Bay 13 11 .542…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 9 .640 — Tampa Bay 13 11 .542 2½ Baltimore 12 13 .480 4 Toronto 10 14 .417 5½ Boston 9 16 .360 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 14 12 .538 — Detroit 14 12 .538 — Minnesota 12 13 .480 1½ Chicago 10 15 .400 3½ Kansas City 8 17 .320 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 13 12 .520 — Texas 13 12 .520 — Los Angeles 12 14 .462 1½ Seattle 11 15 .423 2½ Houston 10 16 .385 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 8 .692 — Miami 12 13 .480 5½ Washington 11 15 .423 7 New York 9 16 .360 8½ Philadelphia 8 17 .320 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 9 .640 — Cincinnati 16 9 .640 — St. Louis 14 10 .583 1½ Pittsburgh 14 11 .560 2 Milwaukee 13 11 .542 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 17 8 .680 — San Diego 17 8 .680 — Arizona 14 11 .560 3 San Francisco 11 14 .440 6 Colorado 10 16 .385 7½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 3

Seattle 5, Athletics 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 3-1) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2) at Kansas City (Cameron 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 0-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 2-0) at Houston (McCullers 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 6

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 8, Texas 4

Colorado 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 11, Chicago White Sox 7

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 2

Detroit 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

San Diego 10, Colorado 8

Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Minnesota 8

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Valdez 2-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Hudson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at San Francisco (Houser 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

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