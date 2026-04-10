All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Toronto
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Boston
|4
|8
|.333
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Kansas City
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Athletics
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Seattle
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Miami
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|St. Louis
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 0
Texas 3, Seattle 0
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 9, Houston 1
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2
Athletics 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 6
Thursday’s Games
Athletics 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Minnesota 3, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0
Friday’s Games
Miami (Paddack 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-1) at Toronto (Corbin 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Matz 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at Baltimore (Baz 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Early 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Imai 1-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 0
Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 9, Houston 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 7, Cincinnati 4
Thursday’s Games
Miami 8, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 7, Colorado 3, 12 innings
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Soroka 2-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Paddack 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at Baltimore (Baz 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-1) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Early 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 1-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
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