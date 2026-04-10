All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 8 4 .667 — Baltimore 6 6 .500 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 4 .667 — Baltimore 6 6 .500 2 Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 3 Toronto 5 7 .417 3 Boston 4 8 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 8 5 .615 — Minnesota 7 6 .538 1 Chicago 5 8 .385 3 Kansas City 5 8 .385 3 Detroit 4 9 .308 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 7 5 .583 — Houston 6 7 .462 1½ Los Angeles 6 7 .462 1½ Athletics 5 7 .417 2 Seattle 4 9 .308 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 5 .615 — Miami 8 5 .615 — New York 7 6 .538 1 Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1½ Washington 4 8 .333 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 4 .667 — Cincinnati 8 5 .615 ½ Pittsburgh 7 5 .583 1 St. Louis 7 5 .583 1 Chicago 6 6 .500 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 9 3 .750 — Arizona 7 6 .538 2½ San Diego 7 6 .538 2½ Colorado 6 7 .462 3½ San Francisco 5 8 .385 4½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 0

Texas 3, Seattle 0

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 9, Houston 1

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2

Athletics 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 6

Thursday’s Games

Athletics 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 3, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

Friday’s Games

Miami (Paddack 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-1) at Toronto (Corbin 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Matz 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at Baltimore (Baz 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Early 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Imai 1-0) at Seattle (Hancock 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 9, Houston 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 2

St. Louis 6, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Cincinnati 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 8, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 7, Colorado 3, 12 innings

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Soroka 2-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Paddack 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 1-1) at Baltimore (Baz 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-1) at Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Early 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 1-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.