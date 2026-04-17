Back pain ends Viktor Axelsen’s 2028 Olympic dream as the two-time champion retires

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Reigning two-time Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen had designs on making it to the 2028 Los…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Reigning two-time Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen had designs on making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

His doctors thought otherwise. They told Axelsen, who was in constant back pain, that he risked more surgery if he tried to maintain the levels he’s used to.

The 32-year-old Dane finally listened to his body and one of badminton’s greatest retired this week.

“Due to my recurrent back issues, I am no longer able to compete and train at the highest level,” he posted on Instagram. ”Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue.”

Axelsen was told he was too tall to be an elite player, and at 6-foot-2 (1.88 meters) he easily stood out. But he was the first European to win the boys singles at the world junior championships in 2010.

His breakthrough year among the elite was 2016: He helped Denmark win its only Thomas Cup team title, which dates to 1949; defeated the great Lin Dan for the bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics; and won his first tour title at the World Superseries Finals.

Until then, he’d lost his five previous Superseries finals. He was transformed after his first win. In the next 42 finals, he lost just seven.

Axelsen won the Olympic gold medals in 2021 and 2024 — the latter on painkillers — without dropping a game. He won two world championships and two All Englands, and became the first man to win every Super 1000 singles title.

Thai rival Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who lost to Axelsen in the finals of the 2022 worlds and 2024 Olympics paid tribute: “Thank you for every battle we shared. You pushed me to be better every single time. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter.”

Axelsen’s attention to detail made him move base from Denmark to Dubai to reduce travel time to Asia. He also became fluent in Mandarin for insights into Chinese opponents and culture and to better connect with badminton’s biggest fanbase.

His last tournament was in October. He underwent endoscopic surgery, tried multiple injections and new training methods and treatments to try and be pain-free, to no avail.

He said he retired reluctantly but with gratitude: “I have accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more.”

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