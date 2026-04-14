Astros snap 8-game losing streak, beat Rockies 7-6 behind big night from Christian Walker

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker had three hits, including a home run, and the Houston Astros used a six-run third…

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker had three hits, including a home run, and the Houston Astros used a six-run third inning to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The losing streak was the Astros’ longest since ending the 2013 season with a 15-game skid.

Houston trailed 3-0 before Walker hit a solo homer in the second inning. The Astros then took advantage of two errors by Rockies second baseman Willi Castro to score six times in the third.

After Jose Altuve reached on Castro’s first error, Yordan Alvarez tied the game with a two-run double down the right-field line. Walker later drove in Alvarez with a fielder’s choice to give Houston a 4-3 lead. Cam Smith and Christian Vazquez added RBI singles, and Joey Loperfido reached on Castro’s second error.

Houston sent 11 men to the plate in the inning, and five of the runs were unearned.

Colorado scored runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings to cut the deficit to 7-6, but Mickey Moniak popped out against Bryan King with the go-ahead run on base to end the eighth inning.

Enyel De Los Santos struck out Jordan Beck with runners at the corners in the ninth inning to lock down his first save of the season.

Hunter Goodman hit two home runs for the Rockies for the sixth multihomer game of his career.

Beck went 2 for 5 and hit his first home run of the season for the Rockies, who have lost five straight.

Up next

Astros RHP Spencer Arrighetti opposes Rockies LHP José Quintana (0-0, 4.15 ERA) when the series continues on Wednesday.

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