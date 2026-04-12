Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña exits game against Mariners with right knee tightness

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña left Saturday night’s 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña left Saturday night’s 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning because of right posterior knee tightness.

Peña exited the game as a precaution and will get imaging done Sunday.

“I just felt the back of my knee tightening up,” he said.

Peña singled off starter Luis Castillo in the fourth, advanced to second on Yordan Alvarez’s flyout and went to third on an RBI single by Isaac Paredes.

As the Mariners made a pitching change, pinch-runner Nick Allen replaced Peña at third.

Peña said his knee tightened up during Houston’s 9-6 loss on Friday, but he finished the game. He went 1 for 5 with a run scored.

“I didn’t tell anybody, which I probably should have,” he said. “I woke up today feeling really good, went into the game feeling really good. And then it tightened up on me.

“I think it’s best to stay on top of it.”

Peña is batting .256 with five runs scored this season. He was the World Series MVP and American League Championship Series MVP as a rookie in 2022.

Peña made his first All-Star team last year, when he batted .304 with 17 home runs, 62 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and an .840 OPS in 125 games.

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