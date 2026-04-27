Anaheim looks to clinch first round series over Edmonton in game 5

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Oilers -174, Ducks +145; over/under is 7

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Ducks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Edmonton Oilers in game five. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

Edmonton is 41-30-11 overall and 17-9-4 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a 40-11-9 record when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim is 43-33-6 overall with an 18-11-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have committed 323 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has scored 31 goals with 21 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 41 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Jason Dickinson: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Henrique: out (lower-body), Max Jones: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (hand), Ross Johnston: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.