Abstreiter makes 39 saves, the Victoire beat the Charge 3-0 to take the PWHL lead

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sandra Abstreiter made 39 saves her first PWHL shutout, Kaitlin Willoughby scored twice and the Montreal…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sandra Abstreiter made 39 saves her first PWHL shutout, Kaitlin Willoughby scored twice and the Montreal Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge 3-0 on Friday night to take the league lead.

Abby Roque also scored for the Victoire (14-4-2-5) in front of a crowd of 17,114 fans at Canadian Tire Centre.

Gwyneth Philips stopped 23 shots for the Charge (6-7-1-11). Ottawa returned home after playing a record six straight road games.

The Victoire have already clinched a playoff spot, while the Charge are fighting to get into the final playoff position.

Up next

Victoire: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

Charge: Host Seattle on Wednesday night.

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