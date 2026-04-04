A Kentucky Derby fixture steps away: Mike Battaglia retires as oddsmaker

Mike Battaglia, who set the morning-line odds for every Kentucky Derby since 1974, is retiring ahead of next month's 152nd edition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mike Battaglia, who set the morning-line odds for every Kentucky Derby since 1974, is retiring ahead of next month’s 152nd edition.

Battaglia correctly identified the Kentucky Derby favorite 39 times in 51 runnings for a success rate of 76.5%.

He also served as Churchill Downs’ announcer from 1977-97 and later as simulcast host from 1997-2007.

“I’m very appreciative of everyone at Churchill Downs for the opportunity over the years,” Battaglia said Friday in a release from the track. ”It’s been a great run, but I felt like it was the right time to step away and let someone else take it forward.”

The track has named Nick Tammaro to succeed Battaglia. Tammaro currently works in a variety of industry roles: morning-line oddsmaker at Keeneland, track announcer at Sam Houston racetrack, and handicapper at TwinSpires.

“It’s an honor to take over for Mike,” Tammaro said. “He’s a legend in our industry and someone I’ve looked up to for a long time. I just hope to do his line justice.”

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