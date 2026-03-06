Zion Williamson scores 23 as the Pelicans beat the Kings 133-123

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting, Trey Murphy III added 21 points and the…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting, Trey Murphy III added 21 points and the New Orelans Pelicans beat the NBA-worst Sacramento Kings 133-123 on Thursday night.

Saddiq Bey shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for 20 points for the Pelicans, who had lost two in a row after a four-game win streak.

Williamson added nine rebounds and five assists.

Precious Achiuwa had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists for the Kings, who fell to 14-50 overall and lost their ninth in a row at home. They have lost three in a row and are 2-4 following a franchise-worst 16-game losing streak.

The Pelicans entered halftime up 67-61. The Pelicans took a 14-point lead in the third quarter thanks to a 15-0 scoring run.

The Pelicans made 12 3-pointers compared to the Kings eight.

All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray (return to competition reconditioning) did not play for the first game of a back-to-back (New Orleans plays at Phoenix on Friday).

Kings forward Keegan Murray missed his fourth straight game because of ankle injury.

DeMar DeRozan kad 15 points to move into 19th place on the NBA’s career scoring leaders list.

