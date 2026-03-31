Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón injures right hamstring while rehabbing from elbow surgery

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón experienced right hamstring tightness while going through his throwing program, which…

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón experienced right hamstring tightness while going through his throwing program, which could delay his return from elbow surgery.

“I don’t know if it’s going to slow him at all, but it could be something,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday before the team’s game against Seattle. “So, we’ll see what we have there.”

Rodón, who underwent surgery last October to remove a bone spur and loose bodies from his left elbow, most recently threw live batting practice, which consisted of three simulated innings and 50 pitches. Boone said Rodón’s next outing was scheduled to be a rehab start for Double-A Somerset, but that could get pushed back.

The 33-year-old left-hander still threw on Tuesday. He injured his hamstring while running, rather than pitching.

“He was doing his running and just felt some tightness when he came in after,” Boone said. “I don’t think it’s that big a deal. Hopefully it’s not.”

Rodón went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA in a career-high 33 starts last season. He made his third All-Star team and finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting. The Yankees hope he can rejoin the club as soon as late April or early May.

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