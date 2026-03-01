World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,469,450
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
