World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,469,450

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

