Women’s soccer investor Michele Kang wins Olympic award for promoting gender equality

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Women’s soccer club owner Michele Kang won a gender equality award from the International Olympic Committee on Monday.

Kang, who owns French powerhouse OL Lyonnes, Washington Spirit in the United States and London City Lionesses in England, was named the European regional winner in the IOC’s Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champions Awards.

The Olympic body’s citation said the American businesswoman “has championed a vision of sustainable, independent women’s sport built on the principle that ‘equal means equal results.’”

“Kang is strengthening the women’s football ecosystem and advancing gender equality, representation and professional standards across the sport.”

The global winner of the IOC’s annual awards was Abhijit Bhattacharya, the former captain of India’s men’s volleyball team, who created a 400-team community league in rural Assam.

Bhattacharya, the IOC said, “partnered with UNICEF to deliver sport-based programs addressing adolescent leadership, gender equality, girls’ education and broader social development outcomes in rural communities.”

