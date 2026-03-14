Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Mar. 14
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
Championship
UTSA 54, Rice 40
Big West
Championship
UC San Diego 60, Hawai’i 48
Coastal
Semifinals
Charleston 79, Stony Brook 49
Hofstra 53, Drexel 49, OT
Conference USA
Championship
Missouri State 43, Louisiana Tech 38
Ivy League
Championship
Princeton 63, Harvard 53
Mid American
Championship
Miami (OH) 68, Toledo 58
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship
Howard 53, Norfolk State 46
Missouri Valley
Semifinal
Murray State 72, Northern Iowa 59
Evansville 75, Illinois State 70, OT
Southwestern Athletic
Championship
Southern University 73, Alabama State 56
Western Athletic
Championship
California Baptist 74, Abilene Christian 58
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