Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Mar. 14 TOURNAMENT American Athletic Championship UTSA 54, Rice 40 Big West Championship UC San Diego 60, Hawai’i 48…

Saturday, Mar. 14

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

Championship

UTSA 54, Rice 40

Big West

Championship

UC San Diego 60, Hawai’i 48

Coastal

Semifinals

Charleston 79, Stony Brook 49

Hofstra 53, Drexel 49, OT

Conference USA

Championship

Missouri State 43, Louisiana Tech 38

Ivy League

Championship

Princeton 63, Harvard 53

Mid American

Championship

Miami (OH) 68, Toledo 58

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Championship

Howard 53, Norfolk State 46

Missouri Valley

Semifinal

Murray State 72, Northern Iowa 59

Evansville 75, Illinois State 70, OT

Southwestern Athletic

Championship

Southern University 73, Alabama State 56

Western Athletic

Championship

California Baptist 74, Abilene Christian 58

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