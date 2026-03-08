Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Mar. 8 EAST Fairfield 65, Merrimack 48 Quinnipiac 63, Iona 62, OT Rhode Island 53, George Mason 51 UConn…

Sunday, Mar. 8

EAST

Fairfield 65, Merrimack 48

Quinnipiac 63, Iona 62, OT

Rhode Island 53, George Mason 51

UConn 100, Creighton 51

Villanova 62, Seton Hall 48

SOUTH

Duke 70, Louisville 65, OT

High Point 71, Radford 67

James Madison 81, Georgia Southern 53

Samford 72, Chattanooga 67

Texas 78, South Carolina 61

Troy 83, Arkansas State 73

MIDWEST

Illinois State 66, Bradley 65

Northern Iowa 65, Drake 58

Purdue Fort Wayne 85, IUPUI 49

South Dakota State 64, North Dakota State 51

Southern Illinois 75, Evansville 69

SOUTHWEST

West Virginia 62, TCU 53

FAR WEST

Air Force 83, San Diego State 76

Boise State 62, New Mexico 61

Idaho 66, Weber State 52

Montana State 78, Montana 57

Oregon State 60, Portland 50

Santa Clara 87, San Francisco 69

UCLA 96, Iowa 45

UNLV 79, Fresno State 65

