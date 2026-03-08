Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Mar. 8
EAST
Fairfield 65, Merrimack 48
Quinnipiac 63, Iona 62, OT
Rhode Island 53, George Mason 51
UConn 100, Creighton 51
Villanova 62, Seton Hall 48
SOUTH
Duke 70, Louisville 65, OT
High Point 71, Radford 67
James Madison 81, Georgia Southern 53
Samford 72, Chattanooga 67
Texas 78, South Carolina 61
Troy 83, Arkansas State 73
MIDWEST
Illinois State 66, Bradley 65
Northern Iowa 65, Drake 58
Purdue Fort Wayne 85, IUPUI 49
South Dakota State 64, North Dakota State 51
Southern Illinois 75, Evansville 69
SOUTHWEST
West Virginia 62, TCU 53
FAR WEST
Air Force 83, San Diego State 76
Boise State 62, New Mexico 61
Idaho 66, Weber State 52
Montana State 78, Montana 57
Oregon State 60, Portland 50
Santa Clara 87, San Francisco 69
UCLA 96, Iowa 45
UNLV 79, Fresno State 65
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.