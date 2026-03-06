Women’s boxing headed to ESPN, with matches at Madison Square Garden, under new MVPW platform

NEW YORK (AP) — Women’s boxing will get a home on ESPN and a spot at Madison Square Garden under…

NEW YORK (AP) — Women’s boxing will get a home on ESPN and a spot at Madison Square Garden under a deal announced Friday by Most Valuable Promotions.

The company launched MVPW, a platform to showcase women’s boxing. The multiyear agreement makes ESPN the U.S. home of MVPW events through 2028, with the majority airing on the network’s linear channels.

MVP, the promotional company co-founded by Jake Paul, has made women’s boxing a focus after signing seven-division champion Amanda Serrano. It staged the first all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden last July when Katie Taylor beat Serrano in their final fight of their trilogy.

Madison Square Garden, which also hosted their first fight in 2022, and MVP plan to stage at least one MVPW event per year over the next three years.

Its first will be MVPW-02 on April 17, headlined by Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) defending her 130-pound titles against Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs), a match that will be contested over three-minute rounds, same as men’s boxing. Super middleweight champion Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) will defend her super middleweight titles against Lani Daniels (11-4-2, 1 KO) in the co-main event.

The MVPW series debuts April 5 in London, featuring Caroline Dubois against Terri Harper, and Ellie Scotney facing Mayelli Flores. It will stream in the U.S. on the ESPN app.

