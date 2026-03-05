Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco pushed back from March to the summer

CAIRO (AP) — The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was moved to the summer on Thursday less than two weeks…

CAIRO (AP) — The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was moved to the summer on Thursday less than two weeks before it was supposed to start in Morocco.

The tournament will now take place from July 25-Aug. 16, the Confederation of African Football announced on its website. It did not mention a change of host, nor did it confirm Morocco will stage the tournament again for what will be the third straight time.

The 16th tournament was supposed to be played in the kingdom from March 17-April 3 but reports persisted that Morocco wished to withdraw from hosting it and CAF said on Wednesday it would clarify the matter in the next days.

South Africa had offered to step in as host.

“After discussions between CAF and its partners, FIFA and other stakeholders, CAF decided to reschedule the dates … to ensure the success of this important women’s competition in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances,” CAF said on Thursday.

It did not specify the nature of the circumstances and the Associated Press has reached out for more details.

CAF said preparations for the tournament “are underway and all the parties are confident that it will be very successful.”

In a surprise decision last November, CAF expanded the tournament to 16 teams, giving reprieve to Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mali and Egypt, whose teams initially failed to qualify.

Morocco, Algeria, Senegal and Kenya were drawn in Group A in Rabat, where Group B involving South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania was also to be played.

Group C involving defending champion Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt and Malawi was in Casablanca, while Group D with Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde was in Fez.

The date change comes after CAF president Patrice Motsepe ruled it out on Feb. 13 because the tournament also doubles as a qualifying event for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The four semifinalists qualify directly, and teams that lose in the quarterfinals were to get another chance through playoffs involving nations from other continents.

The last edition, won by Nigeria 3-2 over Morocco in the final, was also delayed because of scheduling problems in 2024. It was eventually played in 2025.

Morocco is also a co-host for the men’s World Cup in 2030.

