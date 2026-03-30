Wolves’ Anthony Edwards available for game vs. Mavericks

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards will be available for Monday night’s game against Dallas, coach Chris…

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards will be available for Monday night’s game against Dallas, coach Chris Finch said before the game.

Edwards, averaging a career-high 29.5 points per game, returns after missing the previous six games with pain in his right knee.

Edwards would need to play in all eight remaining Wolves games to be eligible for All-NBA consideration. He finished seventh in most valuable player voting in each of the last two seasons.

Edwards has played in 58 games, but his 3 minutes, 8 seconds against Indiana on Oct. 26 don’t count toward the NBA’s records for games played.

The Wolves, fifth in the Western Conference, are 10-6 in games that Edwards has missed.

Minnesota announced earlier Monday that power forward Jaden McDaniels is week-to-week after an MRI revealed left knee patella tendinopathy and a bone bruise. McDaniels, averaging a career-high 14.8 points per game, left Wednesday’s game with the injury and didn’t play Saturday.

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