Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey wins Patty Kazmaier award as women’s college hockey’s top player

Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey cemented her reputation as one of college women’s hockey’s top players in being voted this season’s…

Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey cemented her reputation as one of college women’s hockey’s top players in being voted this season’s Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner on Saturday.

The award caps a decorated college career for the 23-year-old and comes a month after Harvey won a gold medal representing the United States at the Milan Cortina Games. Harvey finished tied with fellow U.S. defender Megan Keller for the Olympic tournament lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

Harvey is just the third defender in 29 years to win the award, joining Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques (2023) and Harvard’s Angela Ruggiero (2004). And she became the seventh Badger to do so, and followed teammate Casey O’Brien earning the honor last year.

Harvey beat out two other finalists for the honor in Minnesota’s Abbey Murphy and Penn State’s Tessa Janecke, who both also represented Team USA in Italy.

Harvey has already been projected to be the No. 1 player selected in the Professional Women’s Hockey League draft this June out of what is considered to be an exceptionally deep pool of prospects.

From Pelham, New Hampshire, Harvey has been among the most dominating defenders in women’s college history. Though NCAA women’s hockey records are incomplete, Harvey’s 200 career points (54 goals, 146 assists) are considered to be second among college defenders, behind Ruggiero.

And her career is not done, with Wisconsin facing Ohio State in the Frozen Four final on Sunday.

This season, Harvey was named WCHA player and defender of the year. With 18 goals and 45 assists for 63 points, matching her career-best production from last season, Harvey ranks second in the nation in assists and fourth in points.

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