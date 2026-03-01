Winnipeg visits San Jose in Western Conference play

Winnipeg Jets (23-26-9, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (28-25-4, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Sunday,…

Winnipeg Jets (23-26-9, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (28-25-4, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -120, Sharks +100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets take the ice in Western Conference action.

San Jose has a 28-25-4 record overall and a 15-10-3 record on its home ice. The Sharks are 14-5-3 in games decided by a single goal.

Winnipeg is 23-26-9 overall and 11-15-4 on the road. The Jets have a -14 scoring differential, with 166 total goals scored and 180 conceded.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Sharks won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 16 goals and 22 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 27 goals and 43 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Jets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

