Winnipeg in action against Tampa Bay following overtime victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-17-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-26-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Jets defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg is 24-26-10 overall and 13-11-5 in home games. The Jets are 9-11-8 in games decided by a single goal.

Tampa Bay has a 38-17-4 record overall and a 19-7-4 record in road games. The Lightning rank second in the league with 297 total penalties (averaging 5.0 per game).

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 23 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 32 goals and 64 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.8 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

