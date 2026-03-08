Wiki Carmona, Prince Owusu spark Montreal to 3-0 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Wiki Carmona scored two goals against his former team after Prince Owusu found the net on…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Wiki Carmona scored two goals against his former team after Prince Owusu found the net on a penalty kick and CF Montreal thumped the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Sunday.

Montreal (1-2-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute on a PK goal by Owusu. Montreal’s first goal of the season was set up when Iván Jaime drew a foul on Red Bulls’ defender Justin Che.

Carmona scored unassisted in the 44th minute off a free kick to give Montreal a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Carmona stole the ball and capped the scoring with another unassisted goal in the 68th minute. Carmona had six goals in 102 appearances over five seasons with the Red Bulls. He failed to score in 21 starts over 34 appearances last season.

Thomas Gillier finished with five saves for Montreal, earning his first clean sheet in his 11th career start. Gillier allowed eight goals through the first two matches.

Ethan Horton finished with one save for the Red Bulls (2-1-0) in his third MLS start. Horton was coming off his first clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

New York started teenagers Julian Hall (17), Adri Mehmeti (16) and Matthew Dos Santos (17) for a third straight match.

First-year coach Michael Bradley’s Red Bulls were trying to open a season with three straight victories for the first time in club history.

Marco Donadel notched his first victory as Montreal’s head coach after taking over on an interim basis last season when the club finished 13th and missed the playoffs.

New York outscored Montreal 3-0 in a pair of victories last season.

New York: At Toronto FC on Saturday.

Montreal: At Orlando City on Saturday in the fourth of six straight road matches to begin the season.

