White scores 2 goals, Whitecaps hand Minnesota worst regular-season loss in club history, 6-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored two goals for the second consecutive game, Sebastian Berhalter opened the scoring…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored two goals for the second consecutive game, Sebastian Berhalter opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the eighth minute and added two assists, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Minnesota United 6-0 on Sunday.

The Whitecaps (4-0-0) have a plus-13 goal differential and are off to the best four-game start in club history.

Mathias Laborda added a goal in the 22nd minute, Emmanuel Sabbi scored in the 43rd gave the Whitecaps a 4-0 lead at halftime and Cheikh Sabaly’s first MLS goal in his second career appearance capped the scoring in the 74th. Yohei Takaoka finished with four saves and had his third shutout of the season.

Minnesota (1-2-1) tied the club’s single-game mark for goals conceded and set the record for largest margin of defeat.

White scored a goal in his third consecutive game in the 13th minute that made it 2-0 and converted from the penalty spot in the 54th to give Vancouver a five-goal lead. White has 84 goals and 16 assists for the Whitecaps across all competitions, the first player in the club’s MLS era with at least 100 goal contributions.

Sebastian Schonlau made his MLS debut when he subbed on for Edier Ocampo in the 65th minute.

Drake Callender stopped two shots for Minnesota.

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