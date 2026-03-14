Wembanyama has 32 points, 12 rebounds in return from one-game absence as Spurs top Hornets 115-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in his return from…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in his return from a one-game absence, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Miles Bridges had 22 points and Kon Knueppel added 20 for Charlotte, which had won two straight and eight of 10.

The Spurs have won 17 of 19 to tighten their grip on second in the Western Conference. San Antonio (49-18) is 7 1/2 games ahead of No. 3 Houston (41-25) and three games behind Oklahoma City (52-15) for first.

The Spurs closed their longest homestand 5-1, with their only loss coming as Wembanyama watched from the bench because of a sore right calf in a 136-131 loss to Denver on Thursday that snapped a five-game winning streak.

Wembanyama had an immediate impact with 18 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the first half.

Wembanyama lost possession on an alley-oop pass and hit the rim on his dunk attempt but he regained control for a follow-up slam that put the Spurs up by nine points a minute into the second quarter.

Wembanyama finished 13 for 24 from the field and 5 for 10 on 3-pointers. He is shooting 46.9% on 3-pointers in his last five games, going 23 for 49.

LaMelo Ball was 4 for 10 on 3-pointers, including a 27-foot runner that gave Charlotte its only lead at 13-10 with 9:50 remaining in the first quarter. Julian Champagnie tied the game 15 seconds later with his only 3-pointer of the game and San Antonio never trailed again.

Ball finished with 17 points.

Up next

Hornets: Host Miami on Tuesday night.

Spurs: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

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