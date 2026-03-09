WADA postpones Azerbaijan symposium due to war in neighboring Iran

MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has postponed a symposium in Azerbaijan next week because of the war in…

MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has postponed a symposium in Azerbaijan next week because of the war in neighboring Iran.

Last week, Azerbaijan accused Iran of a drone attack on its territory that injured four civilians and it vowed to retaliate. The Foreign Ministry said Iranian drones attacked its exclave of Nakhchivan and damaged an airport building.

WADA said in a statement on Monday, “This decision was not taken lightly. It was, however, taken following careful assessment of current and potential air travel disruptions and safety concerns given recent developments impacting Azerbaijan.”

The symposium, one of four scheduled this year around the world, was set for March 18-19.

WADA added its executive committee meeting in Baku before the symposium will be held online instead.

WADA is also holding symposiums in Cairo in April, Beijing in June, and in Lima, Peru, in August.

