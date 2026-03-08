Villarreal beats Elche to stay level on points with 3rd-place Atletico in Spain as Getafe wins again

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal beat struggling Elche 2-1 to stay level on points with third-place Atletico Madrid in La Liga…

First-half goals from Canada striker Tajon Buchanan and Uruguay defender Santiago Mouriño put Villarreal in control, before former AC Milan striker André Silva pulled a late goal back for Elche.

Villarreal has 54 points but Atletico is ahead on goal difference. However, the victory moved Villarreal 11 points clear of fifth-place Real Betis, which lost 2-0 at Getafe.

Defending champion Barcelona leads the Spanish league by four points from Real Madrid. Elche’s defeat left it in 17th place.

Satriano scores again

Midtable Getafe is finding form, beating Betis at home after winning 1-0 at cross-city giant Real Madrid last Monday.

Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano followed up his superb strike against Madrid with another goal. That came after veteran midfielder Kiko Femenia had given Getafe the lead against Betis.

The 25-year-old Satriano is on loan from French club Lyon.

But an early goal from Nigeria striker Akor Adams was not enough for Sevilla as it drew 1-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano, which equalized early in the second half through Uruguayan defender Alfonso Espino.

Both sides are hovering around midtable.

Valencia’s last-gasp win

Valencia twice came from behind before scoring a penalty deep into stoppage time to beat Alavés 3-2 and jump up to 12th.

After striker Lucas Boye’s early penalty put Alavés ahead, midfielder Javier Guerra equalized two minutes into the second half. Boye’s second goal of the night made it 2-1 only for Swiss defender Eray Cömert to equalize in the 90th minute.

A hectic finish saw Alavés players Ander Guevara and Jon Pacheco sent off before substitute Hugo Duro put away the penalty for Valencia, which lost Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001.

Alavés remains 16th and one point above Elche.

