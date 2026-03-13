Vegas takes on Chicago following Dorofeyev’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (25-29-11, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-22-14, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10…

Chicago Blackhawks (25-29-11, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-22-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks after Pavel Dorofeyev’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Golden Knights’ 6-2 win.

Vegas has a 15-10-7 record in home games and a 30-22-14 record overall. The Golden Knights are 29-6-8 when scoring at least three goals.

Chicago has a 25-29-11 record overall and a 12-14-6 record in road games. The Blackhawks have a -32 scoring differential, with 172 total goals scored and 204 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Tyler Bertuzzi scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 24 goals and 50 assists for the Golden Knights. Dorofeyev has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 27 goals and 34 assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Donato has scored three goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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