Utah takes on Philadelphia on 6-game skid

Utah Jazz (18-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30…

Utah Jazz (18-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -9.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah heads into the matchup against Philadelphia as losers of six straight games.

The 76ers are 16-16 on their home court. Philadelphia has a 14-21 record against opponents above .500.

The Jazz are 7-22 on the road. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference scoring 52.1 points per game in the paint led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 11.7.

The 76ers score 116.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 125.8 the Jazz allow. The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 29 points, 6.7 assists and two steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Collier is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 115.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), VJ Edgecombe: day to day (back), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (illness).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out for season (acl), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.