Utah plays Golden State on 4-game home slide

Golden State Warriors (32-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-45, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to break its four-game home skid with a win over Golden State.

The Jazz are 10-30 in conference matchups. Utah allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 125.0 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 48.9%.

The Warriors are 22-20 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State scores 115.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Jazz’s 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors’ 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 140-124 in the last matchup on Jan. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Al Horford is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 113.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out for season (acl), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Isaiah Collier: out (personal), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (wrist), Seth Curry: day to day (sciatica), Will Richard: day to day (ankle).

