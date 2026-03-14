Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 for NBA, CBB Picks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the most recent Underdog promo code WTOP and secure a $50 guaranteed bonus for today’s college basketball and NBA schedules. Complete a $5 play for games like Houston vs. Arizona and Nuggets vs. Lakers to guarantee your $50 in bonus entries. Click here to sign up.

New users can also look into Underdog Predict to capitalize on the popularity of prediction markets:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Confirmed March 14, 2026 by WTOP

Unlocking this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll for tonight’s college basketball and NBA slate. By signing up and playing just $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Because the bonus is credited right away, you can immediately put those additional funds to work on your favorite picks for the evening without having to wait for your initial entry to settle.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully qualify for the welcome offer and claim your bonus entries, you must meet the local age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Underdog College Basketball Picks

Thijs De Ridder , Virginia Cavaliers (vs. Duke Blue Devils) – O/U 14.5 Points

, Virginia Cavaliers (vs. Duke Blue Devils) – O/U 14.5 Points Malik Thomas, Virginia Cavaliers (vs. Duke Blue Devils) – O/U 10.5 Points

When evaluating how to play your promos tonight, the Virginia Cavaliers’ matchup against the Duke Blue Devils at the Spectrum Center offers some highly intriguing angles. Virginia enters this championship game eager for revenge after a humbling February blowout in Durham.

Forward Thijs De Ridder has been exceptional during this tournament run. The freshman All-ACC First Team standout is averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 51.4% from the floor. With his points line set at 14.5, he will look to continue his scoring momentum against Duke’s frontcourt.

Meanwhile, senior guard Malik Thomas presents an interesting discrepancy. His prop line is set notably lower at just 10.5 points, while he averages 12.3 points. Thomas has knocked down 41% of his field-goal attempts and is a highly reliable 74.5% from the charity stripe, making his offensive output a compelling target for tonight’s slate.

Finally, Duke forward Maliq Brown is worth monitoring on the glass. His rebounds line is set at 7.5. Brown has been an absolute physical force, pulling down 10 offensive rebounds across his first two tournament games, and his ability to generate second-chance opportunities will be a critical factor against Virginia’s interior defense.

NBA Action: Hornets vs. Spurs and Nuggets vs. Lakers

While college basketball conference championships rightfully dominate the spotlight, your bonus entries are not limited to the NCAA. If you want to pivot to the professional hardwood, you can also use your Underdog entries on tonight’s NBA slate. Key matchups on the schedule include the Charlotte Hornets taking on the San Antonio Spurs, as well as a Western Conference showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Secure Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Unlocking your bonus for tonight’s sports slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your bonus entries:

Register your account: Create a new account by clicking here and providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible.

Create a new account by clicking here and providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible. Use the promo code: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer.

You must enter promo code during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Make a secure deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place your first entry: Execute a $5 entry on tonight’s matchups to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is funded, you will have two distinct ways to build your entries: