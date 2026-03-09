Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Knicks-Clippers, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use on any NBA game Monday night. Create a new account to receive a play $5, get $75 in fantasy entries welcome offer thanks to Underdog.







Create a $5 entry after signing up and, win or lose, you receive $75 fantasy entries. As far as how to play on Underdog, there are two ways to enter a contest. A standard entry of 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. The other option is a flex entry of 3+ picks where the payout is lower but you can still receive some money back with a partial hit.

Both of these options will be detailed further below, so dive into today and start placing NBA entries on games such as the Nuggets vs. Thunder and Knicks vs. Clippers.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Fantasy Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 9th, 2026

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Overview

The latest offer from Underdog provides a seamless entry point for basketball fans looking to capitalize on tonight’s action. By signing up and playing just $5, new users will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries. This “Play $5, Get $75” structure ensures that whether you are backing the LA Clippers or the New York Knicks, you have immediate funds available to explore the wide range of pick’em options available for the 2025-26 regular season.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers who are physically located in a participating state. To activate the bonus, users must meet the minimum age requirements applicable to their jurisdiction. Once the initial $5 play is made, the bonus credit is credited to the account, allowing for instant use on tonight’s slate or future NBA matchups.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Underdog

With star power heavy in tonight’s matchups, specifically the showdowns between the Knicks/Clippers (10:00 PM ET) and Nuggets/Thunder (7:30 PM ET), there are plenty of high-value targets for your player props. We put a lot of stock in situational factors like injuries and scheduling spots, and tonight offers some clear angles. Based on the current Underdog lines, here are the top five projected scorers for the upcoming slate:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets): 31.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets): (Higher/Lower) Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder): 26.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder): (Higher/Lower) Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks): 26.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks): (Higher/Lower) Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers): 24.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

(New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers): (Higher/Lower) Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder): 23.5 Points (Higher/Lower)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters the night with the highest scoring expectation, carrying a consensus line of 31.5 points. He has been dominant throughout the season, but the real value here comes from the injury report. The Thunder are listing Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein as OUT. It stands to reason that with the secondary scoring options sidelined, the usage rate for SGA creates a massive ceiling against Denver’s defense as he chases history.

On the other side of that matchup, Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.8 points per game, sitting well above his listed prop of 26.5. Jokic is already a tough matchup to deal with, and with Hartenstein out and Chet Holmgren dealing with an illness, the Nuggets’ MVP should find plenty of room to operate in the paint.

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard looks to continue his efficient campaign against a Knicks squad playing the second leg of a back-to-back. Fatigue is a real factor here, and Leonard faces a New York defense that may be a step slow. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson is posting 26.1 points per game this season. Both stars have lines slightly lower than their season averages, presenting an interesting decision point for those analyzing the defensive matchups.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Underdog Fantasy is a straightforward process. New users can claim the “Play $5, Get $75” offer in time for the New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers tip-off by following these steps:

Register an Account: Download the Underdog app or visit the desktop site. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in the welcome offer. Deposit Funds: Link a secure payment method and make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place Your Entry: To trigger the bonus, submit a paid entry of $5 or more. This can be placed on tonight’s matchup in Los Angeles or any other available NBA Regular Season contest. Receive Bonus: Once your qualifying entry is made, the $75 in bonus entries will be credited to your account.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When utilizing your initial play or your bonus funds, Underdog offers two distinct ways to structure your picks, allowing you to manage your risk/reward profile:

Standard Entry: This option requires you to select 2 or more picks . While this mode offers the largest potential payouts, it comes with higher variance— all legs of your entry must be correct for you to win.

This option requires you to select . While this mode offers the largest potential payouts, it comes with higher variance— for you to win. Flex Entry: If you prefer a safety net, you can opt for a Flex entry, which requires 3 or more picks. In this format, you can still receive a payout even if one of your predictions is incorrect, though the overall multiplier will be lower than a Standard entry.

Must be 18+ (19+ or 21+ in select states) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy is legal. Terms and conditions apply.