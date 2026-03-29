Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Thunder-Knicks, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a high-value welcome offer right before a massive NBA showdown. If you want a real chance at a nice pay day, I’ve got exactly what we need. New users can sign up here to claim the Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of the clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.

It’s a straightforward, no-nonsense deal: you just sign up as a new user, play a $5 entry, and instantly get $50 in bonus entries. Whether you want to put those funds to work right away for tonight’s nationally televised NBC/Peacock broadcast live from Paycom Center, or save them to handicap games later this week, this is our perfect entry point into the hardwood action.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Before we lock in our player projections, let’s look at the tale of the tape. Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer we are working with:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Promo Code Overview

Unlocking this welcome bonus is a seamless process for fans looking to add some extra stakes to tonight’s Thunder and Knicks matchup. By entering the exclusive Underdog promo code WTOP during registration, you activate a highly accessible welcome offer. Once you finish creating your account, deposit your funds, and play just $5 on your preferred player projections, Underdog instantly credits your account with $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform.

Just remember, my friends, this lucrative promotion is strictly for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the “play $5, get $50 in bonus entries” offer, you must meet all the standard age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates. Always verify your local daily fantasy sports regulations before we start chasing those bigger payouts.

NBA Totals on Sunday Night

When I’m looking to put my Underdog NBA promo to use, I always start by handicapping the highest projected scorers on the board. Finding the right “key” players is essential for building a winning entry. Here are the top five players with the highest points over/under lines for tonight’s games:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) vs. New York Knicks — O/U 30.5 Points (Over -106 / Under -125)

(Oklahoma City Thunder) vs. New York Knicks — O/U 30.5 Points (Over -106 / Under -125) Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) vs. Golden State Warriors — O/U 26.5 Points (Over -123 / Under -106)

(Denver Nuggets) vs. Golden State Warriors — O/U 26.5 Points (Over -123 / Under -106) Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) @ Oklahoma City Thunder — O/U 24.5 Points (Over -120 / Under -109)

(New York Knicks) @ Oklahoma City Thunder — O/U 24.5 Points (Over -120 / Under -109) Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) vs. Golden State Warriors — O/U 23.5 Points (Over -116 / Under -113)

(Denver Nuggets) vs. Golden State Warriors — O/U 23.5 Points (Over -116 / Under -113) Kristaps Porzingis (Golden State Warriors) @ Denver Nuggets — O/U 19.5 Points (Over -118 / Under -112)

The spotlight tonight shines brightest on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who commands the slate’s highest points morning line at 30.5. SGA has been an absolute offensive machine this season, averaging a massive 31.4 points per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. He will be tested against a tough Knicks defense that allows just 110.5 points per game, but I’m backing his volume.

Nikola Jokic is another marquee name we need to watch, with a line set at 26.5 points. The reigning MVP candidate averages 27.9 points per game and takes on a Warriors defense giving up 114.9 points per contest. With Jokic shooting a blistering 57.4% on the year, he has a real chance to capitalize on a favorable matchup.

How to Activate Your Underdog Promo Code

If you are ready to get in the trenches with me for tonight’s March 29 matchup, securing your bonus is incredibly simple. Follow my playbook to unlock your bonus entries before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the specific age and region requirements for your location. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter promo code WTOP to ensure the sign-up bonus attaches to your account. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: To officially trigger that $50 in bonus entries, you just need to play a $5 entry.

We have two strategic paths to take:

Standard Entry: This option requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential payout. Keep in mind, though, that every single leg must hit for your entry to be a winner. It’s high risk, high reward.

This option requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential payout. Keep in mind, though, that every single leg must hit for your entry to be a winner. It’s high risk, high reward. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net while navigating these exotic bets, you can choose to “flex” an entry with 3+ picks. With a flex entry, we can still receive some winnings even if one leg is incorrect.

Once your first $5 entry is locked in, your account instantly gets credited with $50 in bonus entries.